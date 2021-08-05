Actor Harisree Ashokan’s son-in-law, friends win Rs 30-crore Abu Dhabi lottery

Doha: Sanoop Sunil, a 32-year-old youth belonging to Vyttila in Ernakulam, has won the 15 million UAE Dirhams bumper prize in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw along with 19 friends. The prize money equals around Rs 30 crore.

Sanoop is the son-in-law of noted actor Harisree Ashokan. He is married to Asokan’s daughter and the couple has a three-year-old son.

The winning ticket was bought online in Sanoop’s name by 20 employees of Lulu Hypermarket in Qatar, with the price of 1000 Dirhams (around Rs 20,000) being shared equally. Of the 20 employees, 19 belong to Kerala and one person hails from Tamil Nadu. Sanoop works as a purchaser with Lulu.

“The prize money will also be shared equally between us,” said Sanoop after hearing the good news.

Winner thanks Lulu management

Snoop dedicates his win to the management of Lulu. He explains why: “In September last year, I had decided to resign from Lulu and return to Kerala for the treatment of my mother. However, the Lulu management refused to accept my resignation. Instead, they said that I could take a long leave and rejoin duty after my mother recovered. After spending several months in Kerala, I returned to Qatar only in January this year.”

