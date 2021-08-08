Panakkad family's stand turned decisive; No demand for Moyeen Ali's public apology

Malappuram: There was general consensus among the Muslim League leaders who attended the high power committee meeting and other consultations in Malappuram on Saturday that the incident involving Moyeen Ali Shihab Thangal's open allegations against P K Kunhalikutty was a mistake that should have never happened in the first place.

However, a similar consensus was missing among the leaders when it came to initiating action against Moyeen Ali Shihab Thangal who is the son of Muslim League president Hyderali Shihab Thangal. The majority opinion was that disciplinary action should be avoided against a member of the Panakkad family.

The opinion of the Panakkad family became decisive on this matter which was also reflected in the party decision later.

The leadership also felt that no action should be taken at this stage which would strengthen the CPM strategy to weaken the Muslim League. After reaching a general consensus on these matters, the high power committee decided to leave the final decision with Hyderali Shihab Thangal which also threw enough hints that there would be no action.

Even Kunhalikutty didn't raise the demand for action against Moyeen Ali in the high power committee meeting. It was felt that since the Youth League leader has been apprised of his mistake, there is no need for any action against him.

The Panakkad family members had expressed the same sentiments during the meeting with the League leaders. The family members had also held consultations amongst themselves on Saturday morning.

Neither the Panakkad family nor the party leadership placed any suggestion before Moyeen Ali to tender a public apology or rectify the mistake. However, by leaving the decision to Hyderali Shihab Thangal, the party has left that option open.

A section of leaders though had conveyed their demand for action against Moyeen Ali to the leadership. However, this move was unanimously opposed by Panakkad family members. Prior to the meeting, the family members had conveyed their opinion jointly to Panakkad Sadiq Ali Thangal. They pointed out that no decision should be taken which could develop cracks in the family.

The leaders were also of the view that the party should refrain from taking any decision that could cause mental agony to the ailing Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

No one raised the issue of disciplinary action during the meeting.

Announcement made in the presence of Panakkad family



The league leadership was firm that the party's opinion on the controversial issue should be declared with the approval of Panakkad family. This is the reason why Rashid Ali Shihab Thangal, Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal and Basheer Ali Shihab Thangal who are not members of the high power committee, were summoned to the meeting.



Muslim Youth League national president Asif Ansari had earlier clarified that there was no proposal for taking disciplinary action against Moyeen Ali Shihab Thangal.

Youth League vice president Anwar Sadat who backed Muyeen Ali, wrote a post on Facebook saying that the issues raised by him should be discussed seriously by the Muslim League leadership.

Even though the meeting decided to remove Chandraika finance director from the post, the decision was not announced. The leadership felt that announcement of his removal at this stage could be misinterpreted.