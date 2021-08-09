Master plan soon to speed up work on South India’s first Science City in Kottayam

Kuruvilangad: Work on South India’s first Science City was launched at Kozha village in Kottayam district of Kerala a few years ago. However, there has been little progress so far. In view of the situation, a meeting was convened by Mons Joseph, MLA, and Dr G P Padmakumar, Director of the Kerala Science and Technology Museum, and decided to prepare a master plan to speed up the work.



A team led by the MLA and the Director took the decision after visiting the project site, which is located on land allotted by the District Agricultural Farm, and holding elaborate discussions with the officials.

Earlier, during the term of the previous Left Democratic Front ministry, another meeting had been held to solve the work-related problems. Among those who took part in that meeting included then minister K T Jaleel, Thomas Chazhikkadan, MP, Jose K Mani and Mons. However, the construction still continued to proceed at a slow pace.

Later, after the present LDF ministry took over, Mons raised the issue regarding the Science City in the Legislative Assembly.

Subsequently, the latest meeting was held and entrusted Padmakumar with the task of preparing a master plan and reconstituting the technical committee in charge of the project. A major issue raised during the discussion was a crisis related to micro concreting. It was also decided to meet Minister R Bindu to asdress the issues plaguing the project.

Chazhikkadan, MP, and officials concerned would take the initiative to conduct this meeting.

Assistant Director in-charge of the Science City project Sundarlal, scientific officer Cyril K Babu, sub-engineer Eby Varghese and Kuruvilangad panchayat president Mini Mathayi, among others attended the meeting.