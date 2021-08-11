Actress assault case: Witness Kavya Madhavan turns hostile

Kochi: Popular Malayalam film actress Kavya Madhavan, the 34th witness in the case over the abduction and assault of another actress, has turned hostile. This twist in the sensational 2017 case happened during the prosecution procedures at the trial court on Monday.

The prosecution sought permission to cross-examine Kavya after declaring her a hostile witness. The counsels questioned her for an hour with the court's permission.

Kavya's husband Dileep, a popular actor in the Malayalam film industry, is one of the prime accused in the case.

The daring abduction and sexual assault carried out by a gang on the highway was allegedly executed on behalf of Dileep who reportedly harboured enmity against the actress.

Kavya was included in the list of witnesses to prove that Dileep was not in good terms with the actress who was targeted.

The prosecution was reportedly in possession of a statement indicating that Kavya had witnessed a heated exchange between Dilip and the assaulted actress during the rehearsal of a stage show by Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) at a hotel.

The actress was assaulted in a moving car near Kochi on February 17, 2017. The entire act was filmed by the accused to blackmail her. Ten accused, including actor Dileep and Pulsar Suni, are facing trial in the case. Dileep was arrested and arrayed as an accused in connection with offences under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

Though the High Court and the Supreme Court had set deadlines for completing the trial, the trial court had got the dates revised in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.