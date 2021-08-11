Forensic photographer bags CM's police medal - a first in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: For the first time in the history of Kerala, a forensic photographer has been selected for the Chief Minister's Police Medal.

The honour has been bestowed upon G Jayadevakumar, a forensic department photographer based in Pathanamthitta district.

Jayadevakumar, who hails from Velloor in Vaikom, had joined the police department in 2000 after completing his education in fine arts and applied arts. When posted in Kasargod in 2005, he passed a departmental exam for change of post and became a police photographer.

Jayadevakumar has been with Pathanamthitta Police since 2007. Till now he has taken photographs and videos for over 5,000 cases. One of the highlights of his service is accompanying Lord Ayyappa's sacred ornaments (Thiruvabharanam) from the Pandalam Palace to the Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

Jayadevakumar says mostly he takes photographs and videos of crime incidents.

In 2012 he had won a medal for crime scene photography at the All-India Police Duty Meet (AIPDM). In State-level duty meet he was the winner six times.

Besides, he has been drawing hundreds of illustrations/caricatures in connection with investigations into the crime incidents since 2014.

Jayadevakumar is now a visiting faculty at the Kerala Police Academy. His wife Ambili is a teacher and son Navindev, a student.