Brothers among 4 more arrested over Karipur gold smuggling case

Kondotty: Four more persons, including two brothers, have been arrested in connection with the activities of criminal gangs who were after a parcel of gold being smuggled through the Calicut International Airport in June. With this the total number of arrests has reached 31.

The investigation team led by Kondotty Deputy Superintendent of Police K Ashraf arrested Ali Ubairan, 24, of Mukkam, his brother Ubaid Akbar, 19, Kunnumel Gasvan Ibin Rasheed, 20 of Parappan Poyil and Arshad, 24, of Mukkam.

The police have seized the vehicle used by the accused.

The case against Ali Ubairan has been registered for providing vehicle and arranging safe hideout for the accused. The remaining three accused had reached Kozhikode airport, located at Karipur, on June 21.

The police suspect that the arrested youths have close links with the gold smuggling gangs operating in Koduvally, Cherpulassery and Thamarassery areas.

The police said the details of their bank accounts, property and foreign trips, if any, are being scrutinised.

Two likely in net in Mumbai

The Special Investigation Team probing the case landed in Mumbai after getting a tip off that some of the accused had fled to Mumbai. According to unconfirmed reports, two persons suspected to be involved in the cases have landed in police net in the city.