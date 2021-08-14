11 from Kerala Police to be decorated with President's Police Medals

Thiruvananthapuram: From the Kerala Police, 11 personnel have been selected for the President's Police Medals (PPM) on the occasion of Independence Day.

Yogesh Gupta, Additional Director General of Police will receive the PPM for Distinguished Service while ten others, including a Vanitha Police sub-inspector, have been considered for police medals for meritorious service.

Gupta, who worked for seven years in the Enforcement Directorate at Delhi and Kolkata, is currently the Chairman and MD of Kerala State Beverages Corporation.

G Sparjan Kumar (Inspector General, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram), retired SP Tomy Sebastian, and Traffic SP (south zone) B Krishnakumar are some of the prominent names in the meritorious service awards list.

Other medal winners: Arun Kumar S (vice-principal, Police Training College), Asokan A (retired DySP), Saji Kumar B (Inspector, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau), Sindhu PV (Sub-inspector, Thrissur City Vanitha Police Station), Kizhakke Veetil Ganesan (sub-inspector, Armed Police, KAP-4, Kannur), Sathishan M (assistant sub-inspector, Koratty Police Station, Thrissur), and Santhosh Kumar S (assistant sub-inspector, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau, Thiruvananthapuram).