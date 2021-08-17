Devaswom probe confirms loss of Rudraksha gold chain at Ettumanoor temple

Ettumanoor: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has come to the conclusion that the Rudraksha chain with 81-gold covered beads, adorning the principal deity of the famous Ettumanoor Shiva Temple here, has been lost.

Devaswom Board Vigilance SP P.Bijoy and Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments) Commissioner S.Ajith Kumar confirmed this after conducting a preliminary probe at the temple.

They checked the Thiruvabharanam register and the strong room, where the temple ornaments are kept, as part of the investigation.

During the investigation, another Rudraksha gold chain with 72-beads, weighing 20 gms, was found in the strong room. But no details about this gold chain could be seen in the register.

As per the rule, gold offerings given by the devotees can be kept in the strongroom only after entering its details in the register. According to TDB Vigilance officials, it pointed towards laxity on the part of temple officials.

The strong room was opened in the presence of Devaswom Deputy Commissioner K.Sreelatha, Assistant Commissioner V.Sreekumar, Devaswom Administrative Officer P. Prakash and temple Advisory Committee Secretary K.N. Sreekumar.

The lost gold chain was an offering from the former administrative officer. His statement will be taken by the TDB Vigilance wing.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in connection with the disappearance of Rudraksha chain and the 23-gm gold on it.

Police Station House Officer C. R. Rajesh took the statement of the administrative officer.

Appraisal of specimen



The gold chain found at Thiruvabharanam strong room would be scrutinised to see whether it was made out of the lost one after taking away some quantity of gold.



After getting the consent of the temple Thantri (head priest), each bead will be split into a minute level for detailed examination. This is done to get an idea about when the gold chain was made, the quantity of the gold used, whether any changes were made in the chain and whether any help was taken from a goldsmith. This type of probe would help know whether the beads were stolen or the original Rudraksha chain was replaced by another one with fewer beads.