Shashi Tharoor not to face trial in Sunanda Pushkar death case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel here. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed the order in a virtual hearing.

The court said there is no evidence against him warranting trial in the case.

Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years and that it was a great relief.

"Most grateful, your honour. It's been seven-and-half years of absolute torture. I really appreciate it," he said.

Last month, the court had adjourned the order for August 18, while allowing the prosecution to file certain documents, including various judgements from the Supreme Court and high courts, along with written submissions. On April 29, May 19 and June 16, the order was deferred due to the pandemic impacting the judicial work. The pronouncement was adjourned again on July 2, after the court received an application from the prosecution seeking one week's time to file written submissions.

During the arguments, while police had sought framing of various charges, including 306 (abetment of suicide), senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor was charged under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by the Delhi Police, but was not arrested in the case. He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.