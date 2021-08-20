44gm MDMA seized from three youths in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Inside ten days, the Kozhikode police has busted a second drug racket.

Three Kozhikode-based youths were arrested by the Chevayur Police during a routine vehicle check.

The police seized 28 pills (weighing 44.01gm) of psychotropic drug MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, inside the car the youths were travelling in, at Thottilpeediya here.

The arrested persons were Noufal and Anvar, both residents of Elettil and Mansoor, who hails from Kattipara.

Earlier this month, the Nadakkavu Police had arrested eight persons, including a woman from a lodge at Mavoor Road. At least six grams of MDMA, besides 500 grams of hashish were seized then.