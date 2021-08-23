Muttil tree-felling case: Indicted IFS officer Sajan escapes with a transfer

Kozhikode: The inquiry conducted by the Forest Department has unearthed gross irregularities committed by Forest Conservator N.T.Sajan in the sensational Muttil tree felling case. The report, while accusing Sajan of conspiring with the accused, said that the actions of the IFS officials appeared to be unbecoming of a government servant of his stature.

Though the inquiry report filed by a senior official of the Forest Department recommended to the State Government to temporarily relieve Sajan off all official duties during the investigation period, it is alleged that the Chief Minister's office reportedly intervened and closed the issue by merely transferring him.

The 18-page report was submitted by Rajesh Raveendran, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, after receiving a complaint from Meppadi Range Officer M.K.Sameer about Sajan's illegal actions. According to the inquiry report, there was a planned attempt to sabotage the Muttil tree-felling case.

Forest Minister A.K.Saseendran had said that the contents of the inquiry report were not that serious to take action against an IFS officer. The Minister further said that the inquiry report, containing recommendations for disciplinary action against Sajan, was forwarded to the Chief Minister for taking further steps.

But the Chief Minister's office reportedly found no reasons for initiating disciplinary action against Sajan. The file was then reverted to the department with the recommendation for conducting a detailed inquiry against him. Later, Sajan was transferred to Kollam from Calicut.

What the inquiry found

The inquiry report accused Sajan of trying to foist false cases on honest officials of the department. The report also pointed out that there was evidence to show that Sajan, who came to inquire about Meppadi tree felling case, went to probe tree felling in private property in Manikunnu Mala as per the secret information given by Muttil case accused Rojy Augustine and Anto Augustine. This has been verified by tracking phone calls made by both the accused.

The report by Rajesh Raveendran also attached evidence to show that Augustine brothers had contacted Sajan regularly for getting favours.

The report pointed out that it was under the direction of Sajan that a journalist involved in Mjuttil tree felling tried to influence Flying Squad Divisional Forest Officer to scuttle probe.