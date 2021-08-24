Malayalam
Sahitya Akademi Award for Omchery's memoir 'Akasmikam'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 24, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Omchery NN Pillai.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Noted playwright and poet Omchery NN Pillai has been selected for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2020 in Malayalam for his work Akasmikam Omcheriyute Ormmakkurippukal.

The Akademi informed that the book was selected based on recommendations made by a three-member jury comprising Dr KP Sankaran, Sethumadhavan and Dr Anil Vallathol.

The Award consists of a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

Before Omchery, poet V Madhusoodanan Nair was the last Malayali to win the Sahitya Akademi Award, for his work Achan Piranna Veedu in 2019.

