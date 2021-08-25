Man dies outside resort in Kerala; 3-year-old twins stranded on wayside all night

North Paravur: Heart-rending scenes were witnessed on a wayside last midnight here as three-year-old twins were seen crying beside the body of their father.

A young man had died outside the gate of a resort on Tuesday midnight. His children, likely sensing something horrible, began to wail and that continued for almost three hours as no one approached them to console at the dead of night.

The terrible scenes unfolded when Jitin, 29, who was staying at a Mangrove Resort at Valiya Pazhampilly Thuruth, came out of his room at the resort at midnight along with his two children Aiden and Amberli and walked towards the road. Jitin reportedly developed uneasiness and died. With no one around to help, the little twins sat beside their father's body on the roadside crying for almost three hours.

The incident came to light when the local newspaper agent came to the spot at dawn. Jitin's wife Christina, a Russian, was away in Bangalore with her official work.

He had been staying at the resort along with the children for the last six days as the renovation work was going on at his rented house at Kakkanad.

It was a home-like resort and no staff was there at night. The police have got the CCTV footage that showed Jitin and kids coming out of their resort room.

According to the preliminary assessment, Jitin had a heart attack.

The post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday.

Jitin, son of Palliparambil George and Lissy Mol of Kaloor in Kochi, reportedly had a business in Goa, He returned to his native place in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though he owned a house in Kaloor, he was staying at Kakkanad with his wife and children.

Jitin's father is abroad, whereas his mother is the Village Officer of Edapally North.