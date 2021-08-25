Record milk, curd sales by Milma during Onam

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) achieved record sales of milk and curd during the recent Onam season.

As per data released by the firm, it sold 79,86,916 litres of milk from the day of ‘Uthradam’ to ‘Chathayam.’ This is an increase of 6.64 per cent over the last year.



On ‘Thiruvonam’ day alone this year, Milma’s milk sales clocked 32,81,089 litres, compared to 29,33,560 litres on the same festival day in 2020.

Meanwhile, the firm also sold 8,49,717 kg of curd from August 20 to 23 this year. The figure for Thiruvonam day alone in 2021 was 3,31,971 kg, compared to 3,18,418 kg in 2020.

Milma also supplied 425 tonnes of ghee to Supplyco’s Onam kit.