Film producer, chef Naushad admitted to hospital in critical condition

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 26, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Naushad
Thiruvalla: Malayalam film producer and renowned chef Naushad was admitted to a hospital here in critical condition.

"Naushad is in critical condition. He is on ventilator support at a private hospital in Thiruvalla, " film producer Noushad Alathoor informed.

"My dear friend Naushad needs your sincere prayers. His wife passed away just two weeks back. They have a daughter," he added.

Noushad has produced the Malayalam films Kaazhcha, Chattambinad, Best Actor, Lion, Payyanas, Spanish Masala.

Popularly known as 'Big Chef', Naushad owns a chain of restaurants called Naushad Big Chef (NBC) and a catering business.

