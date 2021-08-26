Muttil tree-felling case: Now, ED steps into probe financial deals

Kozhikode: Amidst allegations of the Crime Branch going slow in its probe into the Muttil tree-felling case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun investigation into the financial transactions involved in the case.

ED Assistant Director S.G.Kavithkar has issued a notice to South Wayanad DFO P.Renjith Kumar to be present at the ED office in Kochi on August 30 with all documents related to the financial transactions involving Augustine Brothers — Roji Augustine, Anto Augustine and Jose Kutty Augustine — with regard to the smuggling of teakwood from Meppadi forests.

The Forest Department had unearthed smuggling to the tune of Rs 15 crore. However, the officials admitted privately that the original amount will be 10 times higher than this.

The incident came to light when the teakwood logs smuggled by Augustine Brothers were caught by the Forest Department. The logs were transported to a mill at Karimugal in Ernakulam district.

Rs.1.40 CR CAME TO BANK ACCOUNTS OF AUGUSTINE BROTHERS

According to reports, Rs 1.40 crore of cash had come to the bank accounts of Augustine brothers after last November. But now only Rs.2,000 is remaining in their accounts. so, a detailed investigation is needed to trace where the money is gone.

The Forest Department has collected the bank details of Augustine Brothers and they run into almost 48 pages. The ED will examine these details.

As reported earlier highly influential people had worked behind the screen to ensure the issuance of an order by the Revenue Department favouring illegal tree-felling. The attempt by the probe team to unearth this aspect has not made much headway. Only Augustine Brothers and some farmers had been arrested in connection with the case.

The ED's intervention comes at a crucial juncture when the Crime Branch probe against those who had worked behind the issuance of the Revenue Department's order and their financial dealings is facing hiccups.

INDICTED IFS OFFICER GO UNSCATHED

Though the inquiry conducted by Rajesh Raveendran, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, indicted Social Forestry Conservator N.T.Sajan of gross misconduct in the tree-felling case, he escaped with a mere transfer from Kozhikode to Kollam. The Chief Minister's office reportedly took a stand that the charges were not that serious to take action against an IFS officer.

The inquiry report accused Sajan and journalist Deepak Dharmadom of conspiring with the accused. According to the inquiry report, there was a planned attempt to sabotage the tree-felling case. The inquiry report pointed out that Sajan had close connections with Augustine Brothers and the journalist. The details of the phone call between two parties were also included in the report.

The inquiry report wanted the government to divest Sajan of all duties. Forest Minister A.K.Saseendran had said that the recommendation for Sajan's suspension from service was forwarded to the Chief Minister.

But the Chief Minister's office, which received the file on July 20, reportedly found no reasons for initiating disciplinary action against Sajan. The file was then reverted back to the department on July 28 with the recommendation for conducting a detailed inquiry against him.

On August 2, the file was sent to the General Administration Department for "finding out serious offences" committed by Sajan in the case. Even now, the file shuttles through various departments, with no talks of disciplinary action. Now, the Forest Minister's version is that we have to wait till the final report of the Crime Branch comes.

GOVT NOT TO INTERFERE WITH PROBE, SAYS SASEENDRAN

Forest Minister A.K.Saseendran has now made it clear that the government has not interfered during any stage of the probe.

"The probe is going on in the right direction. Those who have been arraigned as accused were arrested. It is to be decided by the special investigation team, comprising Vigilance, Crime Branch and Forest Department officials, whether to effect further arrests. None will be allowed to scuttle the probe. It is the job of the inquiry team to ask for special permission from the government for conducting a probe against an IFS officer," he said.

GUILTY WILL BE CAUGHT, SAYS FORMER MINISTER

Former Minister and CPM State secretariat member A.K.Balan said that anyone found guilty in the Muttil tree-felling case would be caught, even if it were journalist Deepak Dharmadom.

He said the CPM cadres would not take any undue advantage of the LDF's rule in the State. He said the Chief Minister had already expressed support for bringing to book all those who have been found guilty in the case.

SATHEESHAN SEEKS PROBE INTO 'DHARMADOM LINK'

Opposition Leader in the State Assembly, V.D.Satheesan, has sought a probe into the `Dharmadom link' in the Muttil tree-felling case.

He accused the Chief Minister of shielding two persons belonging to Dharmadom even though clear proof had come out about their involvement. He said these two persons had telephonic conversations with the accused more than 100 times.

"The Chief Minister has shielded the indicted IFS officer from punishment because of this 'Dharmadom link'. The CM should take action against the erred IFS official at least now. The disciplinary action against an honest officer of the Forest Depart was also very serious," Satheesan said referring to the CM's legislative constituency in Kannur district.

Sathesshan also flayed the government for taking action against the innocent Adivasis who were cheated by the forest mafia.