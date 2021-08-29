Pink police question man, 8-year-old daughter over fake phone theft

Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram: A 38-year-old man has complained that he and his daughter were questioned by the woman police (pink police) on the road for more than 30 minutes on a fake phone theft. Subsequently, the ‘stolen’ phone was found from the car of the pink police itself.

Jayachandran, who has been staying on rent at a house near Attingal, and his 8-year-old daughter were subjected to this ordeal. The incident happened at the Moonumukku junction in Attingal on Friday afternoon.

Jayachandran and his daughter were standing near the police vehicle, when a woman cop confronted them and asked to return the phone that was allegedly stolen from the car. Though Jayachandran kept reiterating that he had not stolen the phone, the cop refused to accept this and even allegedly harassed his daughter with questions.

Frightened by the questioning and threats of being taken to the police station, the child, a class 3 student, started wailing. Amid this, another woman cop made a call to the phone that was said to be stolen and the ringing phone was found in a bag inside the car itself.

Jayachandran said that he will lodge a complaint with the higher authorities over the police action.

After the video of the incident was widely circulated, the Child Rights Commission chairman and the Attingal police have intervened.

The Commission has given directives to visit the child at her home and take her statements. And also, to give counselling to the child. Attingal DySP Suneesh Babu has said that a report on the incident would be submitted to the authorities.