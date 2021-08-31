South Zone IG to investigate Pink Police harassment case in Attingal

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police Chief Anil Kanth on Tuesday ordered a probe into the incident where a civil police officer of the Pink Police harassed a man and his eight-year-old daughter in Attingal.

South Zone IG Harshita Attaluri has been assigned with the task of investigating the incident.

CPO Rajitha was given a punishment transfer after she harassed a man and his 8-year-old daughter in public on Friday, wrongly accusing them of a mobile phone theft.

Jayachandran, 38, had complained that he and his daughter were questioned by the woman cop on the road for more than 30 minutes on a fake phone theft.

On August 29, the woman officer was transferred to Kollam district of the state. The order, issued by the Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, directed the officer to also undergo special training for 15 days as part of the disciplinary action taken against her. The action was taken as the officer had failed to tender an apology to the father and daughter when it was clear that they were not involved in the theft. The incident had taken place on August 27 when the man and his daughter had gone to Thumba to watch the movement of cargo to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre there. The woman officer, who was tasked with traffic regulation at Thumba, blamed the man and the girl for the missing mobile phone that was kept in a police vehicle. A video that had gone viral purportedly showed the officer and her colleague frisking the man and the girl for the lost phone. The girl, aged 8, was seen crying. When an onlooker dialed the phone number of the officer, a beep came from the vehicle. Only then did the officer and her colleague realise they had wrongly accused the man and the girl. However, instead of tendering an apology to them, the officer and the colleague left the scene.

Jayachandran and her daughter submitted a complaint on the matter to DGP Anil Kanth at the police headquarters on Tuesday.

The investigation was initiated by the DGP following this.