Onam cash gift row: Ruckus at Thrikkakara municipality as accused chairperson ignores order to reach office

Kochi: The Thrikkakara Municipality witnessed unruly scenes on Wednesday after chairperson Ajitha Thankappan, who is accused of gifting cash to councillors for Onam, was gheraoed by members of the opposition resulting in police intervention.

Thankappan, against whom the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had found lapses in connection with the cash-gift controversy, had reached her office around 2 pm on the day ignoring a notice issued by the Municipal Secretary barring her from doing so while under investigation.

The members of the opposition, LDF, had assembled outside the chairperson's cabin and had to be removed by force by the police, who escorted out Thankappan nearly three hours later.

The LDF councillors later alleged that the police manhandled its members, including women. The opposition staged a protest before the Thrikkakara police station.

Thankappan had come under fire after CCTV footage showed the chairperson giving packets reportedly holding money to councillors. At least 18 councillors had filed complaints against the chairperson.