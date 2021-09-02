Bengal-based civil servants from Kerala tie the knot at Attukal temple

Thiruvananthapuram: The Attukal Bhagavathy Temple here provided the perfect venue for the wedding of two Keralite Indian Civil Service officers who are posted in West Bengal.

The wedding of Aishwarya Sagar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Hooghly, and Assistant Collector of Purba Bardhaman district Vishnudas were conducted under strict COVID-19-protocol.

Aishwarya Sagar is in the Indian Police Service (IPS) and Vishnudas is in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Aishwarya, daughter of K S Sagar and Lekha of 'Aishwarya' of Swathy Nagar near the Armed Special Police camp at Peroorkada, grew up watching the parades at the nearby ground, which sparked in her a desire to join the .

After her school education, she pursued a Degree in Economics from Lady Sriram College in New Delhi, before clearing the civil service exams.

Her first appointment was as the ASP, Murshidabad, before she was posted as the SP, Hooghly.

Vishnudas hails from Uramana in Muvattupuzha. Son of M C Das and Bindu, he took B Tech from NIT, Kozhikode, before successfully completing his M Tech from IIT, Delhi.

A Manipur-cadre official, Vishnudas took a transfer to West Bengal after deciding to marry Aishwarya. The couple had met each other through a common friend.