Kerala govt announces fee exemption for plus-two students

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has exempted tuition fees and special fees for plus-two students for the academic year 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the state.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty made the announcement via a Facebook post on Thursday. According to the minister, the decision was made considering that schools had remained closed and students were not able to attend regular classes.

Earlier, the minister had inaugurated a cleaning and disinfection drive of plus-one examination centres at SMV School in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the minister, all exam centres in the state will be disinfected in three days.

Application dates extended

The state government has extended the time for filing applications to join the first year higher-secondary/ vocational higher-secondary courses.

Students can now apply till 5 pm on September 8. The revised schedule has been published on the admission website, informed minister V Sivankutty.

As per the fresh schedule, trial allotment will be held on September 13 and the first allotment will take place on September 22.

The admissions will start on September 23 while the main allotment will end on October 18.