Kerala temple elephant to get eye drops from US

Our Correspondent
Published: September 03, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Representational image
Topic | Kollam

Karunagappally: Elephants are an integral part of Kerala society, and the State has several tales of people going to any extent for their beloved pachyderm.

For Sajayan, the 45-year-old tusker of Adinadu Shaktikulangara Devi Temple, help came from across oceans, after he was diagnosed with glaucoma, a group of conditions that damage the optic nerve.

Sajayan, supposedly the most majestic pachyderm in south Kerala, is blind in his right eye. Recently, the vision of his left eye, too, was affected, and has since been under the care of a team of vets led by Dr Saseendran of the Devaswom Board.

The doctor prescribed Lanomax eye drops for Sajayan. The Devaswom Board, temple advisory committee, Elephant Lovers' Association, C R Mahesh, MLA, and social media collectives launched a search for the medicine, which ended at Shiv Sagar, a Klappana native residing in the US.

Sagar has shipped the medicine, which is expected here in the next couple of days, the office-bearers of the temple advisory committee said.

 

