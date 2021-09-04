Film director's revelation heightens mystery over transgender's death

Kozhikode: The mystery over the death of transgender Shalu, 40, has taken a new turn with the latest revelation of film director Sanal Kumar Sashidharan, who won national laurels.

Sanal made a serious allegation that the bedsheet found in her body was the one used in the office of the Kazcha Film Society.

Sanal also alleged that he had a threat to his life for making this revelation.

The transgender was found dead on Sankunni Road behind the KSRTC bus stand in Kizhikide on April 1, 2019.

With the local police inquiry reaching nowhere, the case had been later handed over to the crime branch in 2020. The DySP of the Crime Branch Kozhikode unit was investigating the case.

The revelation of Sanal Kumar had deepened the mystery over the murder as it was reported earlier that the car of one of the film directors who was staying in the office of the Kazcha society had been missing. This director was embroiled in 'Mee too' accusations.

Sanal Kumar had alleged that many people had taken transgenders to the office of the film society. He also alleged that many illicit activities had been taking place centered around the film society office. Some mafia had been working there, he said. Sanal was the founder of the Kazcha Film Society.

Sanal alleged that he had revealed all these to S. V. Pradeep, the media person who was killed in a road accident in mysterious circumstances.

The police had earlier taken a person into custody. But he was later let off after being found innocent. The Nadakkavu police are investigating the case.