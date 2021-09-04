Kerala govt's 'Uber-model' taxi service to be rolled out on Nov 1

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government's proposed 'online taxi auto' service, modelled on Uber and Ola, will be rolled out on November 1, informed Labour Minister V Sivankutty.

The pilot project will be introduced in Thiruvananthapuram and before that, a trial run will be conducted, said the minister in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The service to be spearheaded by the Kerala Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board (KMTWWFB) will function under the Labour Commissionerate.

Various departments namely Transport, IT, Police, and Legal Metrology will be part of the initiative, the minister said.

"The KMTWWFB will implement the service but its funds will not be utilised for the purpose.

"However, the publicity of the service will be funded through KMTWWFB. It will be treated as an advance and the board will be reimbursed once the government starts receiving money from the service," the minister noted.

Considering the COVID-19 situation, the vehicles that will be made part of the service need not install GPS. In turn, the drivers can use the GPS facility on their smartphones for navigation, said the minister.