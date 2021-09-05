Teachers' Day Special | Rare disease could not stop this Kerala educator from taking class

Wayanad: Sijimol Thankappan has been grappling with excruciating pain. But that doesn’t stop this teacher from taking online classes.

Sijimol Thankappan is the teacher at the LP school at Kaippanchery in Bathery.

The teacher has undergone six surgeries in two years for a rare disease. Even two weeks ago, she underwent keyhole surgery. But she has not missed even a single class for the 37 students of class IV since June.

When she had her first surgery for severe stomach pain two years ago, it was assumed to be appendicitis. But the illness was finally diagnosed to be chronic adhesive intestinal obstruction.

Though she sought treatment at several hospitals, she did not receive the precise treatment. It was even suggested to seek pain and palliative care.

Finally in a surgery held under the supervision of Dr Jibu Eapen at the Caritas Hospital in Kottayam, one metre of large intestine and small intestine were removed. She was hospitalised for five months. Only after a month, she was able to drink even water. Now, she can eat three mouthfuls of rice twice a day.

Still, Siji refuses to bow down to the disease. After surgery, she started taking online classes even while in bed. There is still the risk of the disease recurring.

She sends the e-editions of Malayalam and English newspapers to her students at 6.30 am every day. Her class is from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Children's newspapers and audio magazines are also released digitally by her regularly. Siji has also been the co-ordinator of Malayala Manorama 'Nallapadam' for years.

Her parents Thankappan and Shantha, sister Sini and daughter Athira have been giving all support to Siji, both at their home at Pazhupathur and the hospitals.