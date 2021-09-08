Three police officers suspended on graft charge by counterfeit currency note case accused

Thiruvananthapuram: Three police officers were suspended from service pending inquiry on charge of receiving bribes from an accused in a counterfeit currency note case.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Harshita Attaluri suspended Idukki Upputhara former Circle Inspector S.M.Riyas, former Sub Inspector of Upputhara police station Charlie Thomas and Upputhara civil police officer Tonnis Thomas. Riyas is now CI of Thiruvananthapuram city cyber crime police station.

The action was based on the report of the Vigilance Department which probed the issue.

A departmental inquiry was ordered against all the three police officers. Idukki District Crime Records Bureau DySP would be in-charge of the departmental inquiry.

Earlier, Director General of Police Anil Kant ordered an inquiry in the case as an accused in the counterfeit currency note case, Hanif Firoz, hailing from Thadikkad Varaalazhikathu House at Anjal in Kollam district, made public the video that purportedly showed the police officers receiving illegal gratification. The audio clip of the incident was also made public by the accused.