Actor Ramesh Valiyasala found dead

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Ramesh Valiyasala passed away on Saturday morning under mysterious circumstances, said industry sources. He was found hanging in his house near here and the police have registered a case of unnatural death and have commenced a probe. He was 54.

According to reports, he was going through financial crisis post the pandemic phase. Ramesh had two days back returned from shooting from a location for his latest project.

The actor started off his acting career as a theatre artist. He was active in drama during his graduation at Thiruvananthapuram Arts College. He later forayed into mini-screens and was active for over 20 years.

The actor was also a part of several popular Malayalam movies. He was last seen in Kannan Thamarakulam's directorial Varaal.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471-2552056)