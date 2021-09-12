IUML appoints new state committee for Haritha, Ayesha Banu to be new president

Malappuram/Kozhikode: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday appointed a new state committee of Haritha, the party's women student wing.

The appointment comes days after the party had dissolved the state committee of Haritha after it rejected the high command's demand to withdraw the complaint a group of its members had filed with the Kerala Women's Commission seeking action against some of the male leaders of Muslim Students Federation, who allegedly used derogatory remarks against them.

P H Ayesha Banu and Rumaisa Rafeeq are appointed as the new president and the general secretary of the reconstituted panel.

The committee includes Vice Presidents -- Najva Haneena, Shahida Rashid and Ayesha Mariyum, Secretaries - Faisa and Akhila Farsana and Treasurer -- Nayana Suresh. It was a complaint filed by a group of Haritha leaders before the Women's Commission against MSF state president P K Nawaz and two other leaders, for making derogatory remarks during its state committee meeting a few months ago, which provoked the parent party to act against the the state panel of Haritha.

Sources close to the party said the new president of Haritha is one among the 10 office bearers of the dissolved committee, but not a signatory in the complaint filed before the Commission.

Acting on a complaint from the Women's Commission, the Kozhikode city police had on Friday questioned Nawaz, who was arrested and later released on bail.

The Haritha-MSF leader and National Vice president of MSF Fathima Tahliya, who addressed a press meet few weeks ago elaborating the circumstances that forced Haritha complain to the Commission, had expressed displeasure in the new nominated committee.