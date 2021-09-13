Kerala draws up ambitious plan to attain self-sufficiency in power generation

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to attain self-sufficiency in power generation, Kerala Government is planning a mega energy project.

The proposed Kerala Energy Mission aims at ramping up the generation to 300 megawatt (MW) in five years. The plan has been submitted to the State Planning Board for its approval.

The project has recommended making mandatory the installation of solar panels to produce one kilowatt of power on all buildings, including residences, measuring 100 square metre (1,077 square feet) and above, at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 each.

Those uninterested in installing solar panels could remit a fee, fixed on the basis of the building's area and the slab under which it falls, to the Green Energy Mission.

Once installed, the remitted fee would be deducted from the regular power bill for 25 years, so that those reluctant to install the solar panels, too, would get its benefit.

The Mission would make separate arrangements for houses eligible for free power supply. It would cost an estimated Rs 45 crore.

Kerala consumed 22,000 lakh crore units of power last year. Of the total consumption, 78% was procured from outside the State.

The State's aim is to generate an additional 3,000 MW of power over a five-year period. The plan is to generate 2,000 MW of solar energy, 450 MW from wind, 450 MW from hydro projects and 50 MW from other renewable sources.

Simultaneously, the plan for a second power generation unit to generate 980 MW of power at Idukki has been finalised.

The power consumption has been recording an annual increase of 15%, and it is expected to double with the more electric vehicles hitting the roads and modernisation in the agriculture sector.