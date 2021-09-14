Crime Branch probe likely into phone calls of Kodi Suni, Rashid from Viyyur Jail

Thiruvananthapuram: Director General of Police (Prisons) Shaik Darvesh Saheb has urged the State Home Secretary to order a Crime Branch probe into the phone calls made by T.P.Chandrashekharan murder case convict Kodi Suni and another dreaded convict Rashid from the Central Prison at Viyyur in Thrissur.

The DGP (Prisons) sought a specific inquiry into the activities of the goons, who were called by Rashid many times from the jail.

The Jail DGP made such a request to the government on the basis of the report sent by DGP (Law and Order) Anil Kant to him. The police report said that the unlimited phone calls made by the convicts at the Viyyur Jail had become a threat for the security of the entire jail. The report sought action against the convicts involved in the crime and those jail officials who had supported them. The DGP shot off a letter to the Jail DGP based on the inquiry report received from the Thrissur City Police Commissioner.

Rashid had made 1,346 calls to almost 223 persons from his mobile phone during one month. The same SIM was put in five other mobile phones and many calls were made by other convicts using this SIM. These phone calls were made purportedly to goons and black money operators. The details such as the IMEI number of five mobile phones were included in the police inquiry report.

According to the inquiry report, if such calls go unchecked, the convicts, who undergo sentences in terrorist cases, will be able to continue their anti-national activities even while at the jail. So, the report wanted immediate action to avoid such a scenario.

Suni, Rashid shifted to other jails

Acting on the report of the DGP, Kodi Suni was shifted to the high security prison in Viyyur itself and Rashid to the Poojappura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram. Convicted in a murder case, Rashid was languishing in the C-Block of Viyyur Jail.

A mobile phone was earlier seized from Kodi Suni at Viyyur Jail. But the jail authorities had not collected the details of those whom he had called. This is the reason why the Jail DGP wanted the Suni case to be probed by the Crime Branch along with the Rashid case.