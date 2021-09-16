Kodi Suni fears murder in jail, claims gold mafia paid Rs 5 cr for hitjob

Thrissur: Notorious gangster Kodi Suni, a convict in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case, alleged that the Koduvally gold smuggling mafia had given Rs 5 crore quotation to two of his fellow convicts to kill him at the Central Jail at Viyyur in Thrissur district. A higher jail offical is in cahoots with the mafia, Suni gave told higher-ups in the police.

Sunil gave this shocking statement to the DIG of Police (Northern Range) when the latter came to the Viyyur Jail to inquire into the controversy over use of mobile phones by the convicts, including Suni, at the jail.

"The plan to finish me off had fizzled out as he had got prior information about the move. I had received a phone call which alerted me about the murder plan by the Koduvally mafia," Suni said.

Rashid, a murder case covict who used to assist the Jail Superintendent, and Anoop, another convict in a murder case, were given the contract — quotation in local parlance — by the Koduvally gold mafia to kill him.

Acting on the report of the DGP (Law and Order) on the illicit phone calls of convicts in the Viyyur Jail, Suni was shifted to the high-security prison in Viyyur itself and Rashid to the Poojappura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram by the jail authorities the other day.

Anoop is now lodged in the Kannur Central jail.

The police inquiry into the phone call case led by DIG (Northern Range) is currently progressing.

Rashid, while staying in the C-Block of Viyyur Jail, had made 1,346 calls to almost 223 persons from his mobile phone in one month. Suni had also reportedly made numerous calls to many criminals while he was lodged in the Viyyur jail.

CM EXPRESSES DISPLEASURE

It is reliably learnt that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his displeasure to the higher-ups in the Police Department over the controversy regarding the use of mobile phones by convicts in the Viyyur Central Jail.

He has reportedly asked Shaik Darvesh Saheb, the DGP of Prisons & Correctional Services, to meet him personally and give an explanation on the matter.

DGP BLAMES JAIL OFFICIALS FOR LAXITY

Meanwhile, DGP Saheb, who made a visit to the Viyyur Central Jail on Wednesday warned the jail officials of stern action if they failed to take prompt action in ending the practice of use of mobile phones by the convicts.

He blamed the jail officials for the continuance of this practice by the convicts. Saheb was speaking at the meeting of the jail superintendents at Viyyur Jail.

He said there was no justification on the part of the jail officials to desist from taking action against the convicts using mobile phones just because some of these convicts have connections at the top level.