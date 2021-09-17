Rs 2,450 cr spent to rehabilitate families in coastal areas: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said Rs 2,450 crore has been spent by his government under its "Punargeham' project to rehabilitate over 18,000 families living in coastal areas, where climate changes and tidal attacks pose a continuous threat to their lives.

The announcement by the CM, in a Facebook video, came during the virtual handing over of 308 houses and 276 flats, in various districts of the state, to fishermen families. Vijayan said the 'Punargeham project' was part of the government's Life Mission initiative to ensure no one is left without an abode in the state.

He noted that under the Life Mission, 2.5 lakh houses have been provided to the beneficiaries and the scheme was continuing successfully. Between 2016-2019, nearly a thousand homes in coastal areas were partially or completely destroyed due to climate changes and tidal attacks and that was the reason for initiating the 'Punargeham' project for rehabilitating families living in such places.

He also made it clear that under the project no one would be evicted from their homes and their land would not be acquired.

The CM also said the government was proposing to use organic means to create a buffer zone for protection of coastal areas where the tidal attacks are severe.