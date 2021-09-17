Congress MLA Eldose Kunnappillil gets 'IS' threat for working against Kitex

Kochi: Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnappillil on Friday received an anonymous letter threatening to hurl a bomb at him if he continues to work against the Kitex Group, the textile company which has been at the centre of controversy of late.

The sender of the handwritten letter identifies himself as a supporter of the terror outfit Islamic State (IS) from Vengola in Ernakulam. The letter also carries an address based at Vengola. However, it has not been confirmed if the address is real or not.

Kunnapillil, the Congress MLA representing the Perumbavoor assembly constituency, has filed a complaint with the local police and the chief minister.

The letter hurls abusive words at Congress leaders P T Thomas MLA, Benny Behanan MP, and Oommen Chandy. Thrikkakkara MLA Thomas and Chalakudy MP Behanan have been engaged in an open fight against the Kitex Group.

"Kizhakkambalam panchayat is ruled by Twenty20. It happened because of the inability of Congress in Kizhakkambalam. P T Thomas is least bothered about facts. He can't do anything against Twenty20," the letter reads.

Twenty20 is the political wing of the Kitex Group. It rules four panchayats in Ernakulam district, including Kizhakkamabalm, the headquarters of the Kitex Group.

The sender concludes the letter saying that similar letters have been sent to all 41 MLAs of the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF). The sender also has a strange request that it should be posted on social media.

Kunnapillil, along with PT Thomas and Kunnathunadu MLA P V Sreenijin, had recently attended a meeting convened by the Ernakulam district collector to discuss the findings of the raids conducted by multiple government departments at Kitex's factory and offices.

Kitex Group, headed by managing director Sabu M Jacob, has been at loggerheads with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) as well as UDF for a slew of reasons.

Kitex's decision to Cancel a Rs 3,500-crore project in Kerala following a series of inspections at its factories had created headlines across the country.

Following, this, the company was invited by several other states to make investments there.

The company has signed a deal with the Telangana government to invest Rs 1,000 crore in an apparel project.