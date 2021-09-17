Three in a car thrash Milma driver for questioning hit-and-run on Kollam road | Video

Kollam: The driver of a milk van was assaulted by the occupants of a car, near Anchal, on Thursday evening.

The three persons in the car attacked the driver, Sajeev, who is a resident of Kadavoor.

Manorama News has obtained the visuals of the brutal assault on the driver who was delivering milk from the dairy plant of the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, popularly known as Milma.

The assailants became furious and assaulted the driver when he questioned them about their vehicle hitting his van.

The visuals of the trio assaulting the driver are disturbing. The driver was beaten up mercilessly and brutally.

The incident took place after 5 pm at Chanthamukku area in Anchal, 39 km from Kollam town.

The car driven by the assailants hit Sajeev’s van at Pananchery and did not stop after the incident. When the Milma driver saw that car near Chanthamukku, he asked its occupants about the incident. He showed them the damaged headlight of the van.

According to Sajeev, the accused asked him what would he do even if their vehicle had hit his van. Soon they pounced on him.

Based on Sajeev’s complaint the Anchal police has registered a case. They launched a probe to nab the accused as per the details obtained from the CCTV camera footage.

As per preliminary probe, two assailants have been identified as Shyam and Siraj, both residents of Anchal. The identity of the third accused is yet to be ascertained.

The contract driver Sajeev was on his way from the Milma Dairy in Kollam to Anchal for supplying milk packets when the incident happened.

He took treatment at a local hospital.