Theoretical physicist Thanu Padmanabhan passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 17, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Professor Thanu Padmanabhan. Photo courtesy: Wikipedia
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned theoretical physicist and cosmologist Professor Thanu Padmanabhan died of cardiac arrest on Friday. He was 64.

He was awarded the Kerala Sastra Puraskaram, an award instituted by the Government of Kerala to honour distinguished scientists of Kerala origin, this year.

Born in 1957, Professor Padmanabhan was known for his research on dark energy and gravity.

He was a gold medalist at the Thiruvananthapuram University College during his graduation and post graduation.

He was a Distinguished Professor at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, (IUCAA) at Pune, India. Prof Padmanabhan was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007.    

He is survived by wife Vasanthi Padmanabhan.

