Nun among 13 granted licence to kill wild boars in Kerala

Chakkittapara: Wild boars have become a menace to people residing in parts of Kerala fringing forests. Agricultural crops are being regularly destroyed by wild pigs, thus endangering livelihood and food security.

With increasing demands to eliminate them, the Kerala High Court has granted permission to kill wild boars destroying agricultural crops in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. A nun, Sister Jofy, is among 13 granted licence to kill.

Fed up and saddened by the repeated destruction caused by wild boar to agricultural crops in her convent, Sr Jofy under the leadership of V Farm farmers organisation, approached the Kerala High Court seeking permission to kill the destructive animals.

The convent owns 4 acres of agricultural land. Wild boars frequently destroy the tapioca, plantain, nutmeg, taro, elephant yam and purple yam grown in the land. Things had reached such a pass that wild boars started camping near the agricultural land quite literally.

Three-year-old nutmeg plants were secured by putting up fence around them. But the effort went in vain as wild boars destroyed the plants completely.

Sr Jofy said after realising that agricultural activities in the area would not be possible till the wild boards are eliminated, they decided to approach the high court.