Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala state lottery department announced the Thiruvonam Bumper BR-81 lucky draw results on Sunday.

The lottery dip which took place at Gorkhy Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram was inaugurated by Minister of Finance KN Balagopal.

The first prize of Rs 12 crore went to ticket number TE 645465 from Kollam.

The ticket, which was distributed at Kuranagappaly Sub Office in Kollam, was sold in Tripunithura.

After deducting agent commission of 10 per cent and Income Tax, the recipient would get a sum of Rs7.39 crores.

All the 54 lakh tickets printed by the Lottery Department was sold out. The Finance Department fetched a whopping revenue of Rs 126 crore through ticket sale this year.

Only 44 lakh tickets were sold last year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The highest prize money of Rs 12 crore has been offered for Onam Bumper from 2019. The second prize of Rs 1 crore each will be awarded to 6 tickets. A third prize of Rs 10 lakh will be given to 12 ticket holders. Fourth prize of of Rs 5 lakh will be awarded to 12 tickets. Other prize moneys include 1 lakh, Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000. Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000.

The cost of the ticket is Rs 300.

The results will be published on the lottery department's official website.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results, published in the Kerala Government Gazette, and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.