Alangad (Kochi): In a tragic incident, a one-and-a half-year-old baby girl drowned in a bucket filled with water in the bathroom.

Meenakshi, daughter of Mahesh and Sona of Paniayikulam, met with the tragic end. The incident took place at Sona’s house in Karuvanoor at 3 pm on Sunday.

The child who was playing in the house, was not seen for a while. Panic-stricken family members searched the house only to find baby lying in the bucket filled with water.

The father of the child is a police officer deployed at the South Kalamassery station.

Unnikuttan is Meenakshi's sibling.