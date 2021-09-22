5 kg heroin seized from Zambian woman at Karipur airport

Kozhikode: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday seized nearly 5kg heroin from a Zambian national who arrived at Karipur International Airport, official sources said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the woman identified as Bishala Somo was intercepted by the DRI officials as she arrived at the airport by a Qatar Airways flight from Doha early on Wdnesday.

After a detailed examination of her baggage, 4,985 gram heroin was recovered.

They said an investigation has been launched into the incident.