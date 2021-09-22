Seethathodu co-op bank scam: Secretary Jose embezzled Rs 1.40 cr, alleges governing council

Pathanamthitta: The CPM-led governing council of the Seethathodu Service Cooperative Bank has levelled grave allegations against its secretary who was suspended the other day on charges of financial irregularities. Meanwhile, Konni MLA Jenish Kumar has been dragged into the row.

The governing council alleged that secretary K U Jose had siphoned off Rs 1.40 crore using his personal account and the accounts of his family members and relatives.

Jose was suspended on the basis of the inquiry report submitted by the cooperative joint registrar. Financial irregularities worth Rs 1.40 crore were detected in the probe.

Jose tried to mislead the investigating officials by creating fake documents to show that he embezzled money had been deposited in the bank. Further investigations and inspections are being carried out in the bank in connection with the case.

Jose is making attempts to mislead the investigating officials and to divert the course of the probe. Since the last panchayat elections he has been in league with the Congress to destroy the party and the bank. Baseless reports are being spread about K U Jenish Kumar, MLA, as part of the move, said CPM Angamoozhy local committee secretary and bank’s president T A Nivas and its Seethathode local committee secretary K K Mohanan.

Complaint given to chief minister against MLA

Now, Jose has submitted a complaint to the chief minister against Jenish Kumar, MLA, and others.

Jose claimed the legislator as well as the local CPM unit is well aware of all the developments in the bank.

Nothing happens in the bank without Jenish Kumar's knowledge, the complaint stated.

The complainant said despite being the CPM leader of Seethathodu panchayat, he was suspended from the cooperative bank without issuing a show cause notice. He demanded that the decision to suspend him should be re-examined and the facts should be brought out after a detailed enquiry.

Financial irregularities worth Rs 1.62 crore came to light when the district cooperative bank officials inspected the bank's records from 2013 to 2018. At that time another person was holding the charge of the bank's secretary.

"I am being blamed now as I was the assistant secretary of the bank during this period," Jose stated.

Meanwhile, Jenish Kumar declined to react to Jose’s allegations.