'Will not take up role of BJP state president', Suresh Gopi says it's not an actor's job

Thiruvananthapuram: Rayja Sabha MP Suresh Gopi on Thursday rubbished rumours that he is among the top contenders for the role of BJP state president.

"I'll not take up the role even if BJP state president K Surendran and Union Minister V Muraleedharan asks me to. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would never ask me to become the party's state president," the actor said.

"The job of BJP state chief is not meant for an actor. People who grew up in politics should be elevated to this post," he added.

Latest reports had said that the Member of Parliament could be the party's choice as the new president of its Kerala unit. The current chief, K Surendran, who is smarting after the party's debacle in the recent Kerala Legislative Election could be replaced ahead of the induction of the popular Malayalam film actor who had joined the BJP in late 2016.

BJP's central leadership has reportedly directed the state unit to reinvigorate the party and establish strong contacts with the public.

An internal probe into the BJP's poor show in the state election revealed that its rank and file don't hold the State leaders in high regard.