Freedom fighter G Susheela dies at 100

Our Correspondent
Published: September 23, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: Freedom fighter and senior member of famous Vadakkath family, G Susheela died at her residence in Anakkara in the district on Wednesday evening, official sources said.

She was 100. She had been bedridden for the last eight years, they said on Thursday.

Born in 1921 in Anakkara Vadakkath Tharavadu, a home of illustrious personalities, Susheela participated in the freedom struggle while she was a student in Madras and was jailed for participating in a procession organised there as part of the Quit India movement.

A follower of the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, Susheela served as the national secretary of the women's wing of the Congress. She kept away from active politics post independence.

Noted freedom fighters Ammu Swaminathan, A V Kuttimalu Amma and Captain Lakshmi and legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai are some of the distinguished members of Anakkara Vadakkath family.

Condoling Susheela's demise, Kerala Assembly Speaker Rajesh recalled her contribution in the Indian freedom movement and said she worked for the empowerment of women.

She is survived by son Indudharan and daughter Nanditha.

