Water Authority hands writer Methil Radhakrishnan Rs 70,258 bill in place of Rs 197!

Thiruvananthapuram: Strange are the ways of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) these days. Renowned writer Methil Radhakrishnan was first given a huge water bill of Rs 70,258 by the KWA for a period of four months. But when the mistake was unearthed, it was rectified as mere Rs 197.

Radhakrishnan, who is staying in a rented house on Eswara Vilasam Road in Thiruvananthapuram, received the shock of his life when he was given the huge bill. Remember, his bill in April was mere Rs 48. In May and June, no readings were taken. The bill for July and August was given to him recently. In the bill, Rs 51,656 was shown as dues and Rs 18,592 was given as water charge. It was also written in the bill that connection would be cut if money was not paid within Saturday.

Radhakrishnan then complained to the Executive Engineer of the KWA. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, who intervened in the matter, asked the officials to take readings for the second time.

The KWA later admitted that the bill amount of another customer was erroneously put in Radhakrishnan's name. He has to now pay a meagre amount of Rs 197!

AVERAGE 25 COMPLAINTS PER DAY

The KWA officials have admitted that recently they are receiving a minimum of 25 complaints on a daily basis.

Earlier, the system was giving spot bills by the meter readers after taking readings every two months. Later, the current system of entering the readings at both the register and computer system at the office first and then giving the bills to the customers was introduced.

Once the new system came in, there were widespread complaints about erroneous billing by the KWA.