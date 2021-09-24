Mobile phones, Bluetooth headset recovered from Kannur Central Prison

Kannur: The Kannur Central Prison authorities on Thursday seized three mobile phones, including two thrown into the prison premises from outside, during the raid carried out at about 2 am on Friday.

A Bluetooth headset, power bank and leaves resembling a ganja plant were also recovered.

The impromptu checks were carried out after a prisoner was not seen for a while. This happened after five jail inmates were brought out of the cell to cook food for the prisoners. When one of them was found missing, the authorities enquired with other inmates and a check of CCTV camera footage revealed he had jumped the kitchen wall.

The missing person was also seen standing near the main boundary wall on the eastern side. He was also seen making a call from that place.

His associates had earlier said that he had gone to the toilet.

From the CCTV footage, it was clear that four people had thrown mobile phones and other articles from outside. However, the identity of the persons who threw the articles inside the prison premises is yet to be ascertained.

Later two mobile phones were recovered from his cell. Both were cell phones with sim cards. One of these was a smartphone. The mobile phone and dry fish used by him was also seized.

The raid was carried out under the leadership of central jail superintendent Romeo John. A case was also registered by the Kannur town police based on the complaint filed by the superintendent.

On being questioned, the prisoner who was caught told authorities that they had acted on the instruction of another jail inmate. Subsequently, the two prisoners were shifted to Block No 10.

A recent probe had revealed that an inmate of the Central Prison, Viyyur, had made around 2,000 phone calls outside in just five months.