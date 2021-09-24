Now, Covid treatment at homeopathy hospitals, dispensaries too in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Homeopathy hospitals and dispensaries in Kerala will hereafter commence treatment for COVID-19. The state government has given the nod in this regard belatedly after the Union government and the Supreme Court gave assent.

The Union Ayush department and the Supreme court had earlier ordered that homeopathic treatment can be carried out for the pandemic disease.

But as the state government did not issue an order promptly, homeopathy doctors approached the Kerala High Court. The court had directed to issue the order within 28 days.

The Ayush department has prescribed 20 medicines for homeopathic treatment. Till now, only preventive medicines for COVID-19 were given through the homeopathy hospitals in the state.

Now, the 34 homeopathy hospitals in the government sector and 1,070 dispensaries can provide treatment. Also, the private homeo hospitals are also not barred from treating the disease.

In December, 2020 the Supreme Court had upheld an advisory of the Ministry of Ayush and authorized the use of homoeopathy medicine as an add-on to standard care for treating COVID-19.