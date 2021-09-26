Veteran Naval vessel begins its last voyage to Port Museum by road

Thanneermukkom/Cherthala: Decommissioned Naval ship Fast Attack Craft (I N FAC T- 81) has begun its journey from Thanneermukkom to Alappuzha by road. On day 1, the ship travelled 5.5km in 12 hours.

Hundreds of people lined up on the roadside and on their terraces to witness the journey of the ship. The ship began its voyage from near the Thanneermukkom bund at 5.30 am on Saturday. The journey for the day ended at Velliyakulam near Cherthala. No travelling on Sunday and Monday. The ship will resume its journey on Tuesday.

Photo: Vignesh Krishnamurty/Manorama

A 96-wheel vehicle with a 12-axle system is being used to transport the ship to its destination. It was brought in from Ernakulam.

After reaching the National Highway via Cherthala, the plan is to take the ship to the Port Museum. To make way for the big vessel, the tree branches have to be trimmed and the overhead electric lines secured.

The tree branches on Saturday's route were all chopped off. The power supply in the area was cut off in the wee hours itself. The fire force, police, KSEB, BSNL, private cable operators, and the Star Task Force in Alappuzha are all pitching in to ensure a smooth journey.

Photo: Vignesh Krishnamurty/Manorama

The plan is to cover the maximum distance on each day and to reach Alappuzha at the earliest. And then the vessel would be anchored at the Port Museum for good.

The ship was commissioned into the Indian Navy on June 5, 1999. The construction was completed at the Goa Shipyard, with assistance from an Israeli company. After 20 years in service, the ship was decommissioned in January 2021.