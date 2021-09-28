Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Actress and dancer Sreelakshmi passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 28, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: Malayalam actress Sreelakshmi (Rajini) passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday. She was 38.

She was undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

She was quite active in serials and was also seen in a few short films and feature films too.

RELATED ARTICLES

Hailing from Kurichy, Changanassery, Sreelakshmi began dancing before making her acting debut.

Sreelakshmi had performed in various ballets at Aravindaksha Menon's Jayakerala Dance Institute, Thripunithura. She has also won the All Kerala Dance College's State Award 2020 for her performance in the ballet 'Ardhangana' by Pathanamthitta Mudra Nrithavedi.

She is survived by her husband Vinod and two sons.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.