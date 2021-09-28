Actress and dancer Sreelakshmi passes away

Kottayam: Malayalam actress Sreelakshmi (Rajini) passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday. She was 38.

She was undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

She was quite active in serials and was also seen in a few short films and feature films too.

Hailing from Kurichy, Changanassery, Sreelakshmi began dancing before making her acting debut.

Sreelakshmi had performed in various ballets at Aravindaksha Menon's Jayakerala Dance Institute, Thripunithura. She has also won the All Kerala Dance College's State Award 2020 for her performance in the ballet 'Ardhangana' by Pathanamthitta Mudra Nrithavedi.

She is survived by her husband Vinod and two sons.