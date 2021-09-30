Ivory tusks at Monson's house fake, aides claim innocence

Kochi: The ongoing probe into the operations of swindler Monson Mavunkal revealed he had laid the trap for his targets by procuring film props and counterfeits of rare antiques with cultural and religious significance.

A forest department raid on his Kaloor house the other day revealed the elephant tusks in his possession are fake and made of some unknown material. The department will conduct further examination to ascertain as to what material has been used for creating the tusks.

An elephant caparison hangs at Monson Mavunkal's Kochi home. Photo: Manorama

Four materials resembling tusks were recovered during the raid. Besides, six conches were also found in the house. “We examine whether these conches fall in the list of prohibited articles,” said Jeo Basil Paul, Kodanad forest range officer.

The officials of the Motor Vehicles Department also arrived at Kaloor residence for inspection. They examined the luxury vehicles parked on the premises.

Documents seized

The Crime Branch officials carried out searches again at Monson’s houses in Kaloor and Cherthala on Wednesday. The raids were carried out simultaneously at the two houses in the afternoon. Certain documents related to his financial transactions have been seized in the raid.

A special team led by Crime Branch SP M J Sojan grilled Monson at length on Wednesday. Though he was taken into custody on Tuesday, due to marked fluctuation in his blood pressure, he was allowed rest for a day.

The questioning which began at 9 am on Wednesday went on till late in the evening. During the first phase of questioning, the officials tried to get some clarity on his financial sources and the authenticity of antique pieces.

Monson did not cooperate or react properly to these questions, police sources said.

Complainants depose

Meanwhile, the complainants Yakub, Shameer, Anoop and Rajeev recorded their statements before the Crime Branch officials. They arrived together in a car to depose

The complainants handed over files containing documents to the investigation team.

Aides summoned

The Crime Branch also summoned Monson’s aides, the private security guards deployed at his residence and close friends and questioned them. They reportedly told the investigating officials that they were not aware of the financial transactions and the frauds committed by Monson.

Besides, they informed the Crime Branch that they have no idea about the financial transactions carried out through their bank accounts.

As reported earlier Monson allegedly conned several people of crores of rupees. People who lend him money failed to get their money back despite repeated attempts. After they met the Kerala chief minister with a complaint, the Crime Branch took Monson into custody on Saturday.