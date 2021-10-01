Former Chief Secretary CP Nair passes away

Former Chief Secretary and author CP Nair passed away on Friday. He was 81.

Chellappan Parameswaran Nair was the member of the Administrative Reforms Commission.

He headed the Committee to rewrite the half century old Kerala Education Act and Rules ( KEAR).

He also served as the Commissioner of Travancore Devaswom Board.

He was the son of renowned playwright and short story writer N P Chellappan Nair.

Belonging to the civil service batch of 1962, he held the posts of Home Secretary and Labour Secretary in Government of Kerala. As Labour Secretary, he was instrumental in setting up of most of the Welfare Boards for workers.

The funeral is expected to take place on Saturday.