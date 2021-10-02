No more delay in Gazette notification, online version to be launched today

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government's official publication “Kerala Gazette” will be published online from Saturday via the Electronic Publishing system. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the eGazette which will be published every Tuesday.

NIC Keralam has developed the software for converting the weekly publication online. With the introduction of an online system, the delay caused in publishing matters in the gazette can now be avoided.

The public can apply online through https://compose.kerala.gov.in to avail the public services given by the printing department like name change, change in caste, change in religion, sex change.

The fee for the services can be remitted online through the eTreasury system.

The notifications of heirship certificate, notifications and advertisements of various departments can now be published online.

The notifications that are published can be downloaded from the website https://gazette.kerala.gov.in and https://compose.kerala.gov.in and used.

The printing department director said that the notifications published in the eGazette can be used for all official requirements as per Clause 4.8 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Gazette is a periodical publication of the government containing Government Orders, National Awards, General Statutory Rules, Statutory Orders, Government Bills, resolutions, Acts, Statutory Rules and Orders in its various Parts, Sections and Sub-sections, states the Kerala Gazette website.